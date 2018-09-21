Boyfriend Charged after Woman Hit and Killed by Car During Fight

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Police said a woman was hit and killed by a car along Route 611 in Mount Pocono after she was in a fight with her boyfriend and thrown to the ground.

The Monroe County Coroner said Brianna Burkhart of Maryland was run over by that car around 3 a.m.  Investigators said the driver hit Burkhart after her boyfriend had thrown her to the ground during a fight.  They said Burkhart and her boyfriend Zachary Collett also of Maryland were fighting in their car when the pulled over along the road and continued that fight.  It ended with Burkhart hit and killed.

Collett is now facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and other counts.  Police haven’t said who was driving the car that hit Burkhart.

