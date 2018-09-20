× Veterans Memorial Hall in Orwigsburg Receives Grant

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — As you drive down West Market Street in Orwigsburg, you see American flags flapping in the wind.

“Veterans mean everything to the community of Orwigsburg. They’re so vital and so important to the fabric of who we are. Without our veterans, we wouldn’t be here today. Without veterans, Orwigsburg wouldn’t be here today,” said Robert Williams, Orwigsburg Borough Manager.

Since 2005, the Veterans Community Memorial Hall has been undergoing a series of renovations to transform the place. The borough just received more good news that will help aid the upgrade: a $750,000 grant from the state.

“This is just huge. We’ve had this application in twice. In 2017 for the first time and again in 2018. This is a huge boost to the completion of the project,” said Robert Carl, President of the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce.

“I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it. I talked to some of the other guys and they were as ecstatic as I was because we finally have our own place to call home,” said David Hoptha, Vietnam Army veteran.

And the highlight of the project will be the foyer of honor. Every veteran from the Orwigsburg area who has served will have their name on display right here for everyone to see right when they walk in.

“We will honor every Orwigsburg area veteran who gave their life for this country and it will mean so much. The building will be beautiful. The entire facility will be top shelf, first class,” said Williams.

The borough hopes to have the building fully completed within the next 18 months.