Traffic Pattern Changes in Delaware Water Gap

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — Jim Dellaria lives on Walnut Drive in Delaware Water Gap.

His home has a front seat view of the ongoing Interstate 80 Interchange project.

“So far it’s been fairly painless. Other than the noise and the traffic on weekends,” said Jim Dellaria, Delaware Water Gap.

Starting Friday, Jim and other people who live and work in the borough will have to deal with closures and detours of up to five miles in this area while workers construct a new roundabout.

PennDOT officials say all traffic exiting Interstate 80 East will have to run right onto Route 611 North.

Anyone leaving the borough on Broad Street will have to turn right onto River Road.

The Interstate 80 West on-ramp will be closed.

“I guess what they talked about months ago is starting tomorrow and that does concern me. We are just going to have to accept it and make the best of it,” said Dellaria.

Drivers will still be able to get into the Welcome Center and this Park and Ride, but you’ll have to follow posted detour signs to get in.

This multi-million dollar project will replace where Broad Street and River Road intersect.

These traffic pattern changes will be in place for at least two months.

Michelle Bybee teaches yoga in the borough and says the construction is already confusing enough.

“It’s just going to be more fun. The whole county is a mess to try and get around and this is going to be one more thing,” said Michelle Bybee, Stroudsburg.

Del Allen lives in the borough and is eager for the work to be finished.

“It’s going to be a little complicated, maybe and take more time than people are used to. But I am happy for it,” said Del Allen, Delaware Water Gap.

PennDOT says the new roundabout is scheduled to open by the end of the summer.