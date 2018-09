× Teacher Hurt, Two Teens Facing Charges After Fight at Hazleton Area High School

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teacher is hurt, and two students are facing charges after a fight at Hazleton Area High School.

Officials say teachers tried to break up the brawl between two 15-year-old girls Wednesday afternoon.

One teacher was taken to the hospital. She’s expected to be okay.

The teens face assault and other charges here in Luzerne County.