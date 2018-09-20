Sofia Sanchez, the Drake Fan Whose Transplant Story Went Viral, Speaks Out After Heart Surgery

CHICAGO — An eleven-year-old heart patient who got a visit from Drake is speaking out after her successful heart transplant surgery.

Sofia Sanchez’s story went viral a month ago, when she made a wish to see the rapper while she was waiting for a heart transplant.

Drake made the visit happen and within a week, Sofia learned that a new heart had been found for her.

She’s had the transplant surgery and spoke publicly for the first time Thursday.

She says she and Drake are officially friends now and that he has supported her during her ordeal.

“He said stay strong and keep fighting and you will get through this. And that helped a lot. And everyone, when I say that, because I had some tough times, because I feel like all my friends are having fun and all that. But my mom says everybody goes through something in life and they do get through it.”

Sofia is recuperating at the Ronald McDonald house in Chicago.

Doctors think she is on track to go home soon.