Power to Save: Window of Opportunity

HONESDALE, Pa. — There’s a major construction project underway at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale.

Part of the project includes replacing 74 windows.

“We’ve been looking at this for many years. This was the time to fold it into a major capital project,” said John Conte, facility services director at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

The windows being replaced have been in place since as early as 1950.

“The windows in the building are original to the construction period. They’re single pane windows which by today’s standards are not very energy efficient,” said Ruskey.

New windows being installed are more energy efficient which should provide the hospital with significant savings. But what about the old windows? The expression goes when a door closes, a window opens. In this case, it’s quite literally a window of opportunity opening for these vintage windows right here at a picker’s find.

A Picker’s Find is an antique shop about three miles down the road from the hospital. The shop jumped at the opportunity to take the old windows that were destined for the dumpster.

“They’re in really great shape because they’re just coming out of the building now. They’re ready to go for any type of project,” said Jenna Motichka, manager.

The old windows can be repurposed in a variety of different ways including being used for greenhouses, display cases, and even kitchens.

“I’ve even seen them in kitchens. Turn them into doors. Give a great vintage look,” said Motichka.

The old hospital windows are available for purchase right now. A full window will run you $ 50. You can also get half the window for half the price.