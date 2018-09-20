× Police Officer Charged in Deadly Lehigh Valley Shooting

WHITEHALL, Pa. — A former police officer charged in the shooting and killing of a man outside Dorney Park appeared in court Thursday morning.

A judge ruled that Jonathan Roselle will stand trial for voluntary manslaughter in the Lehigh Valley.

Roselle was a member of the South Whitehall Township Police Force when he shot and killed a man back in July.

The victim, from New Jersey, was damaging vehicles and jumped on Roselle’s police cruiser.

When the man approached him, Roselle shot and killed him.

Lehigh County’s district attorney decided the killing wasn’t justified.

South Whitehall Township fired Roselle earlier this summer.