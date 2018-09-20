× New Health Clinic a Success in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The old Planned Parenthood building on Seventh Street in Stroudsburg has been revamped and turned into another health care center.

“I think it’s great. They needed this a long time ago because we have a lot of young kids who need to have knowledge on how to protect themselves,” said Kathleen Yearwood, Stroudsburg.

Novus ACS, based out of Bethlehem, has been open for almost a month.

The privately owned center offers primary care, plus free testing and treatment for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

Though it does not offer birth control or abortions.

“It’s been really good. We are in the building where planned parenthood formerly was. Unfortunately they lost their funding and left so we are trying to come in and fill some of that void. We have been getting some people who are familiar with that organization,” said Michael Schadt, Novus ACS Manager.

Directors wanted to make sure people have easy access to this place so you don’t even need to make an appointment, you can just walk right in.

“It is a community that has been underserved for our services that we do offer. We have gotten a great reaction from the public,” said Benny Vukaj, Novus ACS Community Relations.

Johnn Batista visited the clinic and says it was very helpful.

“A lot of people I think are nervous about the whole ordeal but it was a nice experience, you know what I mean. I would definitely recommend it and a lot of younger people should also get tested,” said Johnn Batista, Stroudsburg.

Managers say they are also renovating the second floor of the building to offer educational services.

An official grand opening of Novus ACS is scheduled for next Friday.