SCRANTON, Pa. -- More charges have been filed against a Lackawanna County man for allegedly sexually abusing yet another victim.

Police say Lawrence Stone touched now two teen girls inappropriately and paid to take nude photos of them.

At the time, the girls were between 13 and 17 years old.

Court papers show Stone was a therapist at the time but also claimed to work for a modeling agency.

Stone is locked up on $50,000 straight bail.