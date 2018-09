× Man Charged with Raping Teen Girl in Monroe County

MOUNTAINHOME, Pa. — A man is charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in Monroe County.

Police arrested Matthew Sisler, 44 of Mountainhome, on Monday.

The victim says she believes she was given prescription drugs by Sisler and that she woke up during the assault at the home in Barrett Township.

Sisler is facing rape, statutory sexual assault, and several other related charges.