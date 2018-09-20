Lake-Lehman football

Posted 6:55 pm, September 20, 2018, by

Lake-Lehman lost to Western Wayne, 30-20, in their opener but since then the Black Knights have won three in a row heading into this weeks game at Northwest Area.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

