Lake-Lehman lost to Western Wayne, 30-20, in their opener but since then the Black Knights have won three in a row heading into this weeks game at Northwest Area.
Lake-Lehman football
-
McGovern Moves From Center To Guard For PSU Offensive Line
-
High School Football Schedule Week #1 2018
-
Week #4 High School Football Schedule
-
Schools Dismiss Early Due to Heat
-
H.S. Football Schedule Week #2
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 8/31/2018
-
W.B.Meyers @ Lake-Lehman
-
Lake-Lehman @ Hanover
-
Super 16: 2018 Football Countdown Rankings
-
Mark Watson Guides City Squad Into 84th Annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game
-
-
Active Shooter Trauma Kits Donated to Area Schools
-
District IV Football Coaches
-
Dallas football preps