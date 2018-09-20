Inspiring Works of Art on Display in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Some inspiring artwork is on display in the Electric City.

Allied Services is hosting an art show in the community room of the Luger Rehab Center on the Morgan Highway.

The works of art were created by people with disabilities who participate in Allied's vocational day program.

"As we tell them, it's like no stress, it's all about fun and as long as you keep doing it that way they enjoy it. They love it," said Judy Potts.

The art show at Allied Services in Scranton coincides with National Rehabilitation Week.