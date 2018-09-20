Inspiring Works of Art on Display in Scranton

Posted 5:56 pm, September 20, 2018, by , Updated at 06:48PM, September 20, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Some inspiring artwork is on display in the Electric City.

Allied Services is hosting an art show in the community room of the Luger Rehab Center on the Morgan Highway.

The works of art were created by people with disabilities who participate in Allied's vocational day program.

"As we tell them, it's like no stress, it's all about fun and as long as you keep doing it that way they enjoy it. They love it," said Judy Potts.

The art show at Allied Services in Scranton coincides with National Rehabilitation Week.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s