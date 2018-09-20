Former Student Teacher Accused of Inappropriate Relationship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. -- Alexandria Kaluzny, 25 of Salona, was arraigned Thursday on charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse,

Investigators believe the former student teacher had an inappropriate relationship with a then 14-year-old student.

According to court papers, during the spring of last year, Kaluzny was a student teacher at Jersey Shore Middle School.

That's where she met the victim.

According to court papers, the incidences started the summer after Kaluzny was the victim's student teacher at the middle school in Jersey Shore.

According to police, over the next year, Kaluzny had sex with the teenager and sent inappropriate pictures over social media.

Parents in the district are disgusted with the accusations.

"I think it's pretty rotten honestly. They're put there to do a job. Teach our kids look out for their best interest and taking advantage of a situation is just rotten. I mean a 14-year-old isn't old enough to know any better," said Duane Knepp.

Investigators say the victim`s father suspected there was an inappropriate relationship.

According to court papers, the school spoke to the victim about it and the victim denied that anything was going on.

Jersey Shore School District released a statement Thursday saying in part:

"This individual was recommended to the district by the university. Had appropriate clearances and was under the general supervision of employees during her placement."

"To hear about it so close to home and where your own children go it's mind-blowing," said Nicole Kiper.

When investigators interviewed Kaluzny admitted to sending an inappropriate picture but said she meant to send it to her sister.

Kaluzny is locked up in Lycoming County on $25,000 bail.