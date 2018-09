Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- A fire at an empty house in Luzerne County is under investigation.

Officials believe flames sparked on the first floor of this place on Main Street in Duryea just after 10:30 Wednesday night.

The chief says the house is vacant, but there was power going to it.

Neighbors say its been years since anyone lived there.

A state police fire marshal is looking into how the fire got started here in Luzerne County.