Family Fun Night to Raise Addiction Awareness Held in Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. -- A family fun night to celebrate recovery and recovering addicts was held in Wayne County.

The event, sponsored by organizations like the Wayne County Drug and Alcohol Commission, the Wayne County Heroin Preventative Task Force and Little Creek Lodge, featured food, fun and games.

Folks told Newswatch 16 these events are important because they lessen the stigma around addiction.

"An event like this is great. It really brings awareness to what's going on. For the longest time, I didn't think my life was gonna get any better. I thought I'd end up in jail for the rest of my life or pass away at an early age but today I realized that doesn't have to happen," said Zackery Canfield of Honesdale.

Luminaries lit up the park in Honesdale in memory of those who have lost their lives to addiction.