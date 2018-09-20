Family Fun Night to Raise Addiction Awareness Held in Honesdale

Posted 11:10 pm, September 20, 2018, by , Updated at 11:17PM, September 20, 2018

HONESDALE, Pa. -- A family fun night to celebrate recovery and recovering addicts was held in Wayne County.

The event, sponsored by organizations like the Wayne County Drug and Alcohol Commission, the Wayne County Heroin Preventative Task Force and Little Creek Lodge, featured food, fun and games.

Folks told Newswatch 16 these events are important because they lessen the stigma around addiction.

"An event like this is great. It really brings awareness to what's going on. For the longest time, I didn't think my life was gonna get any better. I thought I'd end up in jail for the rest of my life or pass away at an early age but today I realized that doesn't have to happen," said Zackery Canfield of Honesdale.

Luminaries lit up the park in Honesdale in memory of those who have lost their lives to addiction.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s