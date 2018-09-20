The maker of Peticare claims it's the safe and easy way to trim your pet's nails. It has a super bright LED light that illuminated even light colored nails to ensure that you trim the right spot. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
Does It Really Work: Peticare
-
Does It Really Work: Micro Mechanic
-
Does It Really Work: Easy View HD Glare Blocker
-
Does It Really Work: Zoom Tubes
-
Does It Really Work: Lizard Cam
-
Does It Really Work: RapidBath
-
-
Does It Really Work: Nutrislicer
-
Does It Really Work: No-Spill Gas Tank
-
Does It Really Work: Red Copper Flipwich
-
Does It Really Work: Magic Ear
-
Does It Really Work: Healthy Steps Coffee Press
-
-
Does It Really Work: Hercules Garden Hose
-
Does It Really Work: Copper Chef Perfect Egg Maker
-
Does It Really Work: Arctic Air