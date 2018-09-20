Couple Sentenced for Toddler’s Death in Lock Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. -- A mother and father charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of their young son are off to prison in Clinton County.

Steven Killion and Toni Baker were each sentenced to 16 months to 10 years behind bars.

Court papers say Killion gave the couple's two-year-old son a plastic bag filled with cereal last year and forgot to take it back.

The little boy was discovered unconscious with the bag over his head at their home in Lock Haven.

He later died at the hospital.