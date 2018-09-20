× Cooking Up Something New at Lackawanna College

SCRANTON, Pa. — Something new is cooking at Lackawanna College in Scranton.

Students in culinary programs are now learning inside a brand new facility with all the bells and whistles.

“Oh, this kitchen is phenomenal. This kitchen is brand new everything new stove new appliances it’s super exciting to work in this new kitchen” said Lawrence Myers, a sophomore.

The upgrades include a commercial style kitchen, a new bakery, a restaurant and a new cafeteria for students.

“It’s better looking honestly it has a lot better facilities and everything and it’s a lot brighter and everything so I enjoy it,” said Thomas Fell.

The new facility will allow students the opportunity to have a live classroom which means running and operating a fully functioning restaurant open to the public.

“It’s good for the community, good for the students to get that experience to see a live restaurant and get that real feel of working in a restaurant,” said Myers.

Stephanie Decker, the program director for the School of Hospitality, says the opening of the new facility is a turning point for the college and has already contributed to an increase in enrollment.

“This is allowing our current students to get real live working experience and it’s allowing our program to grow and to enroll the kind of students that we see interested in our program,” said Decker.

The restaurant will be open to the public to give everyone a little taste of the new facility is expected to open sometime in November.