Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You were asked which games would feature both teams' defenses last week. See what you said and find out who proved themselves on defense. Plus, check out how the coaches think these matchups will go in Week #5 play:

Wyoming Valley West / Dallas

Southern Columbia Area / Central Columbia

North Schuylkill / Mt. Carmel Area

Loyalsock Twp. / Montoursville Area

Delaware Valley / North Pocono

See if you agree!