Coaches Corner: Preview the Bridge Game

Posted 8:24 pm, September 20, 2018, by , Updated at 08:25PM, September 20, 2018

Todd Bartley, Fox Sports Williamsport, makes a stop at Montoursville Area and Loyalsock Twp. for a preview of this weekend's big Battle for the Bridge.  We'll check in with Joey Rogers and Bam Brima.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s