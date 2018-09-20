Bloomsburg Fair: 2018 Free Stage Schedule
There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!
So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
*This information is subject to change, check back for the latest updates.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
5:30PM – Prelude Music
6:00PM – Vespers Service
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
11:00 AM – 70’s Flashback
1:00 PM – Midlife Cowboys
3:00 PM – Redhead Express
5:00 PM – Midlife Cowboys
7:00 PM – 70’s Flashback
8:30 PM – Redhead Express
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
10:00 AM – Shiloh Bible Service
1:00 PM – Less Boys
3:00 PM – Stanky & The Coal Miners
5:00 PM – Less Boys
7:00 PM – Stanky & The Coal Miners
8:30 PM – Less Boys
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
10:00 AM – TBA
10:30 AM – Wyoming Valley West High School Band
11:00 AM – Double Shot Polka Band
12:30 PM – Brad Matchett Hypnotist
2:00 PM – Double Shot Polka Band
3:30 PM – Make Mine County
5:00 PM – Brad Matchett Hypnotist
7:00 PM – Banjo Contest
8:30 PM – Make Mine County
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
10:00 AM – Mt. Carmel Area High School Band
10:30 AM – Millville High School Band
11:00 AM – Brad Hatchett Hypnotist
12:30 PM – Make Mine County
2:00 PM – Tommy Guns Band
3:30 PM – Brad Hatchett Hypnotist
5:00 PM – Make Mine County
7:00 PM – Fiddle Contest
8:30 PM – Tommy Guns Band
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
9:30 AM – Southern Columbia Area High School Band
10:00 AM – Hazleton Area High School Band
10:30 AM – Amish Outlaws
12:00 PM – Shannon
1:30 PM – Amish Outlaws
3:00 PM – Coston Cross
4:30 PM – Grand Junction
6:00 PM – Shannon
7:00 PM – Barbershop Quartet Contest
8:30 PM – Grand Junction
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
9:30 AM – Montgomery High School Band
10:00 AM – South Wililamsport High School Band
10:30 AM – Line Mountain High School Band
12:30 PM – Michael Blaine
2:00 PM – Rick K. and the Allnighters
3:30 PM – Ole 97 Johnny Cash
5:00 PM – Michael Blaine
7:00 PM – Ole 97 Johnny Cash
8:30 PM – Rick K. and the Allnighters
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
10:00 AM – Nativity BVM High School Band
10:30 AM – Jersey Shore Area High School Band
11:00 AM – Sapphire
1:00 PM – Michael Blaine
3:00 PM – Grand Junction
5:00 PM – Michael Blaine
7:00 PM – Sapphire
8:30 PM – Grand Junction
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
11:00 AM – First Columbia Teen Stars
1:00 PM – Less Boys
3:00 PM – Tommy Guns Band
5:00 PM – Less Boys
7:00 PM – Tommy Guns Band
8:30 PM – Less Boys
Other free entertainment all week including Dan & Galla, Pro-Bots, I Blew It & more.