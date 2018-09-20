× Bloomsburg Fair: 2018 Free Stage Schedule

There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!

So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.

*This information is subject to change, check back for the latest updates.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

5:30PM – Prelude Music

6:00PM – Vespers Service

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

11:00 AM – 70’s Flashback

1:00 PM – Midlife Cowboys

3:00 PM – Redhead Express

5:00 PM – Midlife Cowboys

7:00 PM – 70’s Flashback

8:30 PM – Redhead Express

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

10:00 AM – Shiloh Bible Service

1:00 PM – Less Boys

3:00 PM – Stanky & The Coal Miners

5:00 PM – Less Boys

7:00 PM – Stanky & The Coal Miners

8:30 PM – Less Boys

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

10:00 AM – TBA

10:30 AM – Wyoming Valley West High School Band

11:00 AM – Double Shot Polka Band

12:30 PM – Brad Matchett Hypnotist

2:00 PM – Double Shot Polka Band

3:30 PM – Make Mine County

5:00 PM – Brad Matchett Hypnotist

7:00 PM – Banjo Contest

8:30 PM – Make Mine County

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

10:00 AM – Mt. Carmel Area High School Band

10:30 AM – Millville High School Band

11:00 AM – Brad Hatchett Hypnotist

12:30 PM – Make Mine County

2:00 PM – Tommy Guns Band

3:30 PM – Brad Hatchett Hypnotist

5:00 PM – Make Mine County

7:00 PM – Fiddle Contest

8:30 PM – Tommy Guns Band

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

9:30 AM – Southern Columbia Area High School Band

10:00 AM – Hazleton Area High School Band

10:30 AM – Amish Outlaws

12:00 PM – Shannon

1:30 PM – Amish Outlaws

3:00 PM – Coston Cross

4:30 PM – Grand Junction

6:00 PM – Shannon

7:00 PM – Barbershop Quartet Contest

8:30 PM – Grand Junction

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

9:30 AM – Montgomery High School Band

10:00 AM – South Wililamsport High School Band

10:30 AM – Line Mountain High School Band

12:30 PM – Michael Blaine

2:00 PM – Rick K. and the Allnighters

3:30 PM – Ole 97 Johnny Cash

5:00 PM – Michael Blaine

7:00 PM – Ole 97 Johnny Cash

8:30 PM – Rick K. and the Allnighters

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

10:00 AM – Nativity BVM High School Band

10:30 AM – Jersey Shore Area High School Band

11:00 AM – Sapphire

1:00 PM – Michael Blaine

3:00 PM – Grand Junction

5:00 PM – Michael Blaine

7:00 PM – Sapphire

8:30 PM – Grand Junction

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

11:00 AM – First Columbia Teen Stars

1:00 PM – Less Boys

3:00 PM – Tommy Guns Band

5:00 PM – Less Boys

7:00 PM – Tommy Guns Band

8:30 PM – Less Boys

Other free entertainment all week including Dan & Galla, Pro-Bots, I Blew It & more.