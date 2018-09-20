× A Closer Look Inside the Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA

For around 20 years, the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of Northeastern Pennsylvania has served as a child abuse intervention center in Scranton.

The nonprofit along Mulberry Street operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Workers say, “The Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA is the first stop for children before entering the justice system. Here, in the safety of a comfortable environment, full of childhood comforts, they can speak of the unimaginable.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the CAC on Thursday. Workers and volunteers with the group wanted to highlight the organization’s impact in our community. Plus, workers want to clear up confusion on the role the facility plays here at home.

Workers say sometimes there is a misconception that the CAC is an orphanage in the city and that’s not the case.

While at the CAC, Ryan also promoted the group’s fundraiser later this month to help the nonprofit continue its mission.

To learn more about the Emerald Gala which WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of, head here.

