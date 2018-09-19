Whatnot Cafe Reopens in Shamokin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMOKIN, Pa. -- Workers spent Wednesday morning putting the finishing touches ahead of Whatnot Shoppe Cafe's grand reopening.

The restaurant had been closed for a year. It's now set to reopen in a new location in Shamokin.

“We were in downtown Shamokin, and it was a small cute little spot, but things change, and it was just time to move on,” said Cynthia Carpenter, Whatnot Shoppe Cafe.

Inside the new cafe, you'll find coffee and tea, bracelets, stuffed animals, as well as other home decor.

Carpenter explained to Newswatch 16 the cafe's name came from her time in Vermont.

“Our home in Vermont was a 1790 historic home, and it was considered the Whatnot guest house, so I started in Vermont, and I like cool things, anything lovely. "

Whatnot Shoppe Cafe moved from its location downtown to this one because the owners wanted a bigger space to serve customers old and new.

“I connect with people through my food. I think food should be an experience instead of eating.”

People missing that experience at Whatnot were excited that the cafe is reopening.

“Anytime a business closes in Shamokin it is disappointing. We don't have that many businesses in Shamokin anymore. We are very happy that they are back again, and hopefully we can visit it soon,” said Jeanne Hoffa of Shamokin.

Whatnot Shoppes Cafe is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday.