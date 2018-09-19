This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Duck Research

Posted 10:54 am, September 19, 2018, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life we'll head to Pike County with the Pennsylvania Game Commission to trap and band ducks.  Plus we'll tell you how to enter your junior hunter for a chance to win a guided wild pheasant hunt in Central Pennsylvania.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

