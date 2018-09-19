Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life we'll head to Pike County with the Pennsylvania Game Commission to trap and band ducks. Plus we'll tell you how to enter your junior hunter for a chance to win a guided wild pheasant hunt in Central Pennsylvania. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Duck Research
Schuylkill County Trout Unlimited River Restoration
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
PA Bowhunters Festival Product Giveaway
Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Junior Hunt Details
Picking Sheepshead and Chanterelle Mushrooms
Drop Tine Archery Crossbow Giveaway 2018
2018 Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area Youth Hunt Permit Giveaway
State Prisons on Lockdown
Camping in Rainy Weather in the Poconos
Superintendent: High Humidity in Milton Area Schools Will Delay Start of Classes by Three Weeks