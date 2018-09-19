SUV Slams into Dollar Tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A driver barreled through the front windows of a store in Wayne County Wednesday.

Crews boarded up a gaping hole left in the front of the Dollar Tree at the Route 6 Mall near Honesdale after a driver smashed through the store, breaking glass and brick walls.

It all happened shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Subaru Forester wound up entirely inside the store.

The driver, a woman in her 70's, was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Fire crews say she stepped on the gas instead of the brake.

No one inside the store was hurt.

Mesko Glass moved right in to start cleaning up the mess.

"It creates a problem, and thank God nobody was hurt. It's funny how they happen, but nobody has been hurt yet. Let's put it that way," said Mark Mesko, Mesko Glass.

The Dollar Tree was closed while repairs were made to the front of the store and has since reopened.

There is no word how much it will cost to fix all the damage.

Police have not said if the driver will be cited.