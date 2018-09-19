Students Enjoying Upgrade at Penn State Schuylkill    

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. -- Students at a Penn State campus in Schuylkill County gathered to celebrate the completion of a renovated building on campus.

The university hopes it adds to the campus life.

Many Penn State fans out there are cheering on the Nittany Lions' 3-0 start on the football field, but students at the university's branch campus in Schuylkill Haven are clapping their hands for something else.

"I'm very proud of what it came out to be. It's beautiful," junior Raquele Amato said.

With dozens on hand, a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday celebrated the $6.5 million renovation of Penn State Schuylkill's upgraded dining and student center.

"I think it's absolutely beyond my expectations, and I think students will enjoy it. The community will be invited to take part in activities here," said Dr. Madlyn Hanes, VP for Commonwealth Campuses.

"We don't have a whole lot of different social areas on campus. We have a few, but this really adds to it, and it provides additional space for them to really spend time," said Dr. Darcy Medica, interim chancellor.

A big hit so far is the brand new game room, which wasn't in the initial plans. Students say they're able to take a break from their studies, play pool or ping pong, and just hang out.

"It's nice because you get to meet new people. Just yesterday, I was playing ping pong with a bunch of new people. I was getting pretty good, too," said freshman Kenneth Johnson.