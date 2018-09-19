Schools Welcome State Police Increased Presence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILTON, Pa. -- This week, state police announced troopers will begin to visit schools and colleges on what they call a "consistent basis."

"It's all about making the public feel safe, the students, the staff, people who drive by the school and may be there for other events and stuff like that," said Trooper Rick Blair.

According to the Milton Barracks, troopers will try to stop by the nearly 50 schools in their area as often as possible.

"There's no set minimum. There's no set maximum. We want to get there as often as we can, at random times of the day, and hopefully show the people that we are there," said Blair.

Newswatch 16 sat down with the superintendent at Warrior Run School District in Lewis Township. He welcomes the support.

"Knowing that there is another set of eyes coming around throughout as another safety and security measure for our kids has that piece of mind to parents that we have people who are looking out for their kids,” Dr. Allen Hack said.

Troopers plan to visit schools in rural areas as well as schools like the ones in the Milton Area School District. Schools there are already patrolled by a local police department.

"Focus for us is on schools that are in PSP primary jurisdiction. Schools that already have local police departments obviously that would be their duty to do, but we will also go drive through those schools as time permits," Blair said.

According to state police, the request for more police presence was made at several school safety task force statewide meetings.

"I don't necessarily have a problem with it. I mean, I think it's a good thing. Make their presence known,” Nathan Moyer of Turbotville said. "That way they know there are police around and (it will) keep people in check."