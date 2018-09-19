Politicians Say Mine Fire out; DEP Says Otherwise

Posted 4:53 pm, September 19, 2018, by , Updated at 04:52PM, September 19, 2018

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some lawmakers gathered in Luzerne County Wednesday to talk about a mine fire that has been burning for years.

The lawmakers announced that the Jeansville underground mine near Hazleton has been extinguished.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says otherwise, however.

DEP officials say a contractor is actually still working to put out the fire.

According to the DEP, a public meeting will be held in coming months to let everyone know the actual status of the mine fire.

3 comments