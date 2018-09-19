Politicians Say Mine Fire out; DEP Says Otherwise
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some lawmakers gathered in Luzerne County Wednesday to talk about a mine fire that has been burning for years.
The lawmakers announced that the Jeansville underground mine near Hazleton has been extinguished.
The state Department of Environmental Protection says otherwise, however.
DEP officials say a contractor is actually still working to put out the fire.
According to the DEP, a public meeting will be held in coming months to let everyone know the actual status of the mine fire.
40.927586 -75.970481
3 comments
Fredric Underhill
They combined all there hot air and blew it out.
lickerblisters
These Luzerne county politicians even lie about fn mine fires! Unbelievable!
Fredric Underhill
If these politicians combined and bottled the carbon dioxide would extinguish the fire.
Actually The Fire was a spontaneous combustion now polluting the area. Use grey water like the plant in Middletown, NY to produce electric power.
Just kidding??!!