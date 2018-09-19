× Major Paving Project Begins on Interstate 380 in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Paving crews and construction cones greeted drivers on Interstate 380 as a major paving project begins near Mount Pocono.

Kemya Darien is from the borough and says it’s about time.

“We need it because my car. I am tired of trying to duck and dodge the potholes. It’s horrible. I had something hanging off my car the one day because of hitting a pothole,” said Darien.

Paving was scheduled to begin last Monday, but it was delayed because of rain.

The plan is to attack Interstate 380 between Interstate 80 and Mount Pocono.

PennDOT officials say crews will mill off the existing blacktop, patch concrete problems, and resurface it with four inches of blacktop.

“Well, it’s going to be better to go that way because I haven’t gone that way in a long time because of the road,” said Pat Pepper of Cresco.

Even though Mother Nature didn’t cooperate for the start of this project, drivers we spoke to hope the weather continues to cooperate so it will be finished on time.

Walter Dunn lives in Pocono Summit and says though the rain delay was an inconvenience, he thinks it was safer to wait.

“To try and do something like that in the rain puts a terrible hazard on the crews and on the people who are driving by the construction area because it’s not as safe to drive by. You don’t have as good breaking action, and you can get hurt,” said Dunn.

Traffic will be down to one lane on Interstate 380 while work is being done.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of October.