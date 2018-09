× Boy Charged with Making Threats Against Loyalsock Township High School

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police in Lycoming County have charged a juvenile for making terroristic threats against Loyalsock Township School District earlier this month.

Trooper say the boy made the threat against Loyalsock Township High School on September 6.

That boy was taken to Lycoming County Juvenile Probation and charged with terroristic threats and harassment.