Back to Class After Strike in East Stroudsburg Area

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- It's back to school in Monroe County.

After more than a week off for a strike, classes resumed Wednesday morning at East Stroudsburg Area School District.

Last Monday, teachers went on strike demanding a new contract. The old one expired in 2016.

The district and union were at odds over healthcare and salaries.

Union leaders say they made concessions and this Monday, ratified an agreement, which the school board unanimously approved that night.

The new contract goes through 2021 here Monroe County.

