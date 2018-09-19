Back to Class After Strike in East Stroudsburg Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- It's back to school in Monroe County.

After more than a week off for a strike, classes resumed Wednesday morning at East Stroudsburg Area School District.

Last Monday, teachers went on strike demanding a new contract. The old one expired in 2016.

After last week’s teacher strike, back to class in East Stroudsburg Area @WNEP pic.twitter.com/W6nMt1AXIA — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) September 19, 2018

The district and union were at odds over healthcare and salaries.

Union leaders say they made concessions and this Monday, ratified an agreement, which the school board unanimously approved that night.

The new contract goes through 2021 here Monroe County.

