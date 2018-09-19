A Garden for the Seasons

Posted 7:07 pm, September 19, 2018, by , Updated at 01:23PM, September 19, 2018

As fall comes near and summer winds down, some are looking for just a little more garden time. Mike Stevens takes the Pennsylvania Road to Wayne County to meet a man who has that down to a science.

