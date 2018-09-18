× Townships Receive State Money in the Poconos

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Just in front of the Smithfield Township Municipal Building near Marshalls Creek, sits Waterfront Park.

Bob Tulloch of Smithfield Township likes to fish there.

“Yeah, it’s real nice. I go there often,” said Tulloch.

Soon, people with disabilities will have better access to fish there, too. The township received more than $72,000 in state money to build a fishing pier on the bank of Marshalls Creek. The pier will be ADA accessible with nearby paths and parking.

“I mean everyone pays taxes, so I think everyone in this township should go out and use the beautiful parks and all of the benefits that we have from living in this area,” said Tulloch.

Elsewhere, almost $400,000 will go to flood mitigation repairs to Lake Swiftwater Dam in Paradise Township.

“As long as it controls the flooding here, I think it’s great,” said Dolores Forsyth, Paradise Township.

The project will consist of repairing the spillway and upgrading the dam to ensure downstream safety.

This funding came from the state’s flood mitigation program.

Doug and Dolores Forsyth live along Swiftwater Creek and say the upgrades are needed.

“Well, as you can see it’s needed. When the water floods here, it gets pretty dark and they need some type of overflow system there,” said Doug Forsyth, Paradise Township.

Other townships and boroughs received money for water and sewer upgrades. For a full list, click here and here.