State Police to Increase School Patrols

Posted 2:29 pm, September 18, 2018, by , Updated at 02:28PM, September 18, 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police and Governor Tom Wolf announced the launch of a new school safety plan.

Troopers will now be checking on schools at least once during their shifts.

Back in February, state police told Newswatch 16 it would begin increasing its presence at schools.

Now, state police say troopers will drive through school properties within state police coverage area at least once per shift.

Troopers will visit schools covered by other police departments when time and resources allow.

At times, troopers will go inside the schools too.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s