State Police to Increase School Patrols

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police and Governor Tom Wolf announced the launch of a new school safety plan.

Troopers will now be checking on schools at least once during their shifts.

Back in February, state police told Newswatch 16 it would begin increasing its presence at schools.

Now, state police say troopers will drive through school properties within state police coverage area at least once per shift.

Troopers will visit schools covered by other police departments when time and resources allow.

At times, troopers will go inside the schools too.