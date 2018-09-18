× Some Poke Fun at Shawn Christy on Social Media, Others Call Him Political Prisoner

RUSH TOWNSHIP— In the more than three months Shawn Christy has eluded U.S. Marshals, he has become quite the figure on social media.

Some Facebook groups call Shawn Christy a political prisoner. Others take a more cynical approach with one referring to Christy as the Wackadoo from McAdoo.

More than one thousand people are members of a group called Shawn Christy Political Prisoner. Christy’s mom and dad are among the people who run the page.

“I think it needs to stop! I think it’s a big game. They caught Osama Bin Laden. Why cant’ they catch Christy? We have so many people out here. The guy is just running. He has help everywhere,” Joleen Luchetta of McAdoo said.

Other Facebook pages poke fun at Christy. One is called, “Shawn Christy: Wackadoo form McAdoo”. It dubs Christy as the 2018 Schuylkill County Hide and Seek Champion.

Another page titled, “I think I spotted Shawn Christy” posted a spoof of the new Nike ad by using his recent sighting in a dumpster at the Skipper Dippers near Tamaqua.

“I think it’s really funny. I don’t think he’s armed and dangerous. I think he just has a bad mental illness,” Luchetta said.

“He’s been on the run for so long evading the greatest law enforcement out there so it’s kind of hard to take the whole thing seriously,” Sebastian Riotto of Rush Township said.

“I think the authorities made him out to what he is. I don’t think he’s a bad guy. He’s a hungry fella. That’s why he’s dumpster diving,” Donald Jones of Hometown said.

Some people are even making light of the situation by taking pictures in front of this dumpster where he was last seen here at Skipper Dipper’s.

“I think it’s nuts! Everybody is standing in front of that dumpster taking pictures of themselves,” Brian Gettig of Rush Township said.

U.S. Marshals have searched all over Northeastern Pennsylvania, several other states, and even Canada looking for Christy.

Posts on social media have made fun of it all, saying “Look son, there’s Shawn Christy” “Gosh dad, he’s everywhere!”

“The whole subject isn’t very funny as far as the threat taking place – but as far as his side of the story, I think there’s a whole other version that people need to hear,” Christine Jones of Hometown said.

No matter the take on Christy, everyone we spoke to said they hope he is found soon.