× Section of Route 87 in Lycoming County Closed Until Further Notice

PLUNKETTS CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — If you pass a large road closed sign on your way up Route 87 just outside of Montoursville, be prepared. When you reach the village of Barbours, you’ll have to find another route. PennDOT has closed a stretch of Route 87 between Barbours and Hillgrove until further notice.

“There are only two mains that go through Sullivan County. It’s 220 and Route 87, and everybody on this side of the county uses 87,” Cindi McCarty said.

Last week, PennDOT worked to clean up after several mudslides along the road. According to PennDOT, an embankment gave way over the weekend, making it worse. While PennDOT works to find a solution, the stretch of Route 87 will remain closed.

Cindi McCarty’s business is a few miles north of the roadblock in Sullivan County.

“Business is down a little bit. I went to Montoursville yesterday, and there is a big sign on the interstate that says ‘87 closed at Hillsgrove’, so I’m sure people are taking an alternate route,” McCarty said.

The drivers we spoke with found a few different detours around the road closure, and they tell us some of them may add a few minutes on to your trip.

“That detour from Hillsgrove down to Loyalsockville takes you out about nine miles difference, but it’s only about 15 minutes. The road is pretty decent. You can get around pretty good,” Eddie Dauksha said.

Dauksha is headed to his home in Elysburg. He knows his way around.

“I have a cabin up for 50 years,” Dauksha said.

As for McCarty, she’s used to giving directions.

“Friends of mine from Philadelphia up here in a cabin just called. They’re down in Montoursville. They’ve decided they are going to go down Route 220 because they don’t know, the fear of the unknown, but come into the Hillsgrove Country Store. I’ll give you a map and give you an easy way to go around,” McCarty said.