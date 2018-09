Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A portion of a road in Luzerne County had to be shut down due to flooding Tuesday.

Penndot says that part of the Arthur Gardner Parkway in Hazle Township has been closed since 8 a.m. this morning but is expected to re-open soon.

Officials tell us rainwater from a hill with no drainage caused the flooding.

Crews are working to pump water out in Luzerne County.