Police Look to Identify Suspected Sculpture Vandals

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are looking for help identifying several people wanted for vandalizing a sculpture on the Heritage Trail earlier this month.

Scranton police say the juveniles pushed the large metal sculpture over an embankment near Olive Street. The artwork was damaged and is being repaired.

Police shared a video and photos of the suspected vandals on Facebook. If you recognize the people in the video, you’re asked to call Scranton police.