Police Look to Identify Suspected Sculpture Vandals

Posted 4:00 pm, September 18, 2018, by , Updated at 03:59PM, September 18, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are looking for help identifying several people wanted for vandalizing a sculpture on the Heritage Trail earlier this month.

Scranton police say the juveniles pushed the large metal sculpture over an embankment near Olive Street. The artwork was damaged and is being repaired.

Police shared a video and photos of the suspected vandals on Facebook. If you recognize the people in the video, you’re asked to call Scranton police.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment