Man Charged After Shooting out Window in Shamokin

Posted 4:43 pm, September 18, 2018, by , Updated at 04:09PM, September 18, 2018

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Police say a man admitted firing a shot out of a window and into a heavily traveled street in Northumberland County.

Officers responded early Tuesday morning to reports of shots fired at a home on Independence Street in Shamokin.

Police say James Dilliplane and Michelle Snyder initially told them they heard shots fired. Then after investigating, officers say Dilliplane admitted shooting a gun inside the apartment.

Police seized a gun along with heroin which the couple admitted using.

Dilliplane is charged with reckless endangerment.

