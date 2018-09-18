× Man Charged After Shooting out Window in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Police say a man admitted firing a shot out of a window and into a heavily traveled street in Northumberland County.

Officers responded early Tuesday morning to reports of shots fired at a home on Independence Street in Shamokin.

Police say James Dilliplane and Michelle Snyder initially told them they heard shots fired. Then after investigating, officers say Dilliplane admitted shooting a gun inside the apartment.

Police seized a gun along with heroin which the couple admitted using.

Dilliplane is charged with reckless endangerment.