× Cash 5 Ticket Worth Half a Million Dollars Sold in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Check your numbers. A jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket was sold in Luzerne County.

The winning ticket was sold at Sheetz on Route 315 in Plains Township and matched all five balls drawn on Saturday: 07-12-13-25-42, and is worth $500,000.

The lucky winner has one year to claim the prize.

Sheetz receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.