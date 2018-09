Digging out a culvert after parts of Bradford County flood again @WNEP pic.twitter.com/lIt8hBcwZo — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) September 18, 2018

SOUTH CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Bradford County getting hit again with flash flooding.

The remnants of Hurricane Florence pounded the area with heavy rain Tuesday morning.

Residents near Gillet prepared for the worst.

Newswatch 16 found crews digging ditches to help move the water early Tuesday morning.

The Stormtracker 16 team thinks Bradford County should only see a few more showers.

WNEP has a crew in the area and will have more information on Newswatch at Noon.

Bentley Creek in Bradford County raging @WNEP pic.twitter.com/KD0QSuGGuw — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) September 18, 2018