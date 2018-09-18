× A Rainy Year for Pumpkins

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When it comes to fall, one item that serves as both a food and a decoration is the pumpkin, and it’s at the top of people’s lists this time of year.

“My fiancée is a little bit of a perfectionist as am I, and we like to make sure the front of our house looks nice, and I think these pumpkins fit the bill,” Damian Richards said.

All of the rain we’ve had this year affected the pumpkin crop. Many farmers had it rough, as their pumpkin crops were affected.

“Their fields have been washed out. They couldn’t get their seeds in the ground, or they got their seeds in the ground and then they were just washed out. So there’s definitely especially locally not as many pumpkins to be had,” Denise Bosworth said.

Bowsorth owns Rhorbach’s Farm Market near Catawissa. She says since the demand for pumpkins is larger this year, prices will be a little higher.

Although the pumpkins look good, because of the weather, they might not last as long.

“We’ve been fighting against mold or mildew, making sure we’re staying ahead of that. Pumpkins are just not going to have the stability they’ve had before because they’ve had so much extra moisture,” Bosworth said.

As for the pumpkins at Rhorbach’s Farm Market, Bosworth says they are a bit late this year due to wet fields. It pushed back the opening of the farm’s corn maze and hayrides until this weekend.