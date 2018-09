× Tractor Trailer and Truck Collide in Lackawanna County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor trailer crash on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County tied up traffic Monday afternoon.

Authorities say a big rig and truck collided along I-84 west near the Hamlin exit around 12 p.m.

No word if anyone was injured.

Traffic is back to normal in this part of Lackawanna County.