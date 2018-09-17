Mother Pleads Guilty in Crash That Killed Her Daughter

Posted 5:39 pm, September 17, 2018, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A mother admitted driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed her young daughter.

Linette Villa-Vale, 28, of Scranton, pleaded guilty in Lackawanna County court Monday to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault by motor vehicle, and DUI.

Police say Villa-Vale had cocaine and marijuana in her system and was going faster than 85 miles an hour when she wrecked on the North Scranton Expressway on June 25, 2017.

Her 8-year-old daughter died. Her 6-year-old daughter was badly hurt.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s