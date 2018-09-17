Mother Pleads Guilty in Crash That Killed Her Daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A mother admitted driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed her young daughter.

Linette Villa-Vale, 28, of Scranton, pleaded guilty in Lackawanna County court Monday to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault by motor vehicle, and DUI.

Police say Villa-Vale had cocaine and marijuana in her system and was going faster than 85 miles an hour when she wrecked on the North Scranton Expressway on June 25, 2017.

Her 8-year-old daughter died. Her 6-year-old daughter was badly hurt.