Manhunt Continues in Ohio for Fugitive Shawn Christy

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- The search for Shawn Christy has surpassed the three month mark. The wanted fugitive has allegedly appeared in several states during the course of the search.

Now, federal agents believe he is in Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol recovered a vehicle along Interstate 71 Sunday afternoon that US Marshals believe Christy stole from a business near Hazleton.

A federal warrant was issued for Christy back on June 19. The man from McAdoo is wanted for making online threats against President Donald Trump and other government officials.

Over the past three-plus months, Christy has eluded US Marshals, allegedly making stops in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland. Federal agents say several crimes have been committed along the way.

Now, you can add another state to that growing list.

On Sunday, authorities say Christy stole a truck from Skitco Iron Works in Hazle Township. Then shortly before 5 p.m., Christy allegedly crashed the truck along Interstate 71 in Mansfield, Ohio, about 80 miles southwest of Cleveland.

Christy fled the scene and remains on the loose. A manhunt is still ongoing in that area. Several schools in that area were forced to close Monday because of security concerns.

While the search for Christy shifts to Ohio, people in Hazle Township continue to keep tabs on Christy's whereabouts. One woman tells Newswatch 16 she recently hopped on a four-wheeler to look for the wanted fugitive herself.

"There's so many places back there that anybody can really hide," said Marie Tuggle of Hazle Township. "We know that he'll keep coming back to the area because he's really familiar with it, and if he tries to go out to another state or anything, he's going to eventually come back."

US Marshals add that Christy is considered armed and dangerous. Federal agents are offering a cash reward of up to $20,000 leading to his arrest.