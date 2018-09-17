× Man in Bradford County Pleads Guilty to Raping Minors

TOWANDA, Pa. — A man from Bradford County pleaded guilty Monday to eight counts of raping minors.

Jonathan Hakes of Towanda was set to begin trial Monday but instead entered a guilty plea.

Hakes was arrested back in April. Hakes was originally charged with 2,100 counts of sex crimes before the plea agreement.

The district attorney says he expects Hakes to be sentenced to a term that will likely keep him locked up for life.

Hakes is scheduled to be sentenced in November in Bradford County.