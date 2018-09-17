× In Your Neighborhood

Lenny Zupon All Saints Academy 5K Run and Walk

The Lenny Zupon All Saints Academy 5K Run and Walk will be Saturday, September 22, in Lackawana County. The race begins at 10 a.m. at McDade Park. Along with the run, there will be music and a basket raffle. Registration costs $22. The Kids Fun Run is $12. Part of the money raised goes into a scholarship in Lenny’s name for students attending ASA. The event will be held rain or shine.

Autumn Flea Market

Come out to enjoy the Autumn Flea Market, Saturday, September 22 in Monroe County. The flea market will be held at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Saylorsburg. You can browse and buy from the eclectic selection of items from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The church kitchen will offer lunch and home baked goods for sale. There is no charge for the event and plenty of parking is available. The rain date is September 29.