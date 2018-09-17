× Heinz ‘Mayochup’ Is Coming and You Get to Choose Where It Debuts

PITTSBURGH — The wait is over! Heinz Mayochup sauce, the delicious blend of mayonnaise and ketchup that divided the Internet earlier this year, is officially making its U.S. debut, and Heinz is letting America decide who gets the first taste, according to a statement Monday.

“After seeing the unprecedented passion surrounding this product, including the nearly one million votes on social media and 500,000 votes in favor of bringing it stateside, launching Mayochup in the U.S. was a no-brainer,” said Nicole Kulwicki, Director of Marketing for Heinz. “We’re excited to officially welcome Heinz Mayochup sauce to the Heinz family of products, including ketchup, mustard, BBQ sauce and our most recent addition, Heinz mayonnaise.”

Now through Tuesday, September 18, condiment lovers can vote on which city will get to try Heinz Mayochup before the product hits store shelves this month.

The city with the most votes on Twitter will be rewarded with a food truck takeover, complete with free samples of Heinz Mayochup and fries for dipping.

#Mayochup is here. And these saucy cities Tweeted #Mayochup the most. Vote for your city by Tuesday, 9/18 by 11:59 PM CST to be among the first to taste it. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) September 17, 2018