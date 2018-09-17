School Closings And Delays

UPDATE: Route 611 Back Open in Monroe County

Posted 7:59 am, September 17, 2018, by , Updated at 09:34AM, September 17, 2018

UPDATE: Route 611 reopened around 8:45 a.m. Monday in Pocono Township.

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road is closed in Monroe County due to a leaking truck.

According to officials, a garbage truck using natural gas is leaking.

All of Route 611 near Tannersville is closed while crews clean up.

There is no word what caused the leak or when the road will reopen.

CDE Career Institute in Tannersville is on a delay due to the gas leak. Officials with the school say classes begin at 11 a.m.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

