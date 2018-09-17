UPDATE: Route 611 Back Open in Monroe County

UPDATE: Route 611 reopened around 8:45 a.m. Monday in Pocono Township.

Gas leak in Pocono Twp has part of Rt 611 closes in both directions @WNEP pic.twitter.com/TtDcAPLk5a — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) September 17, 2018

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road is closed in Monroe County due to a leaking truck.

According to officials, a garbage truck using natural gas is leaking.

All of Route 611 near Tannersville is closed while crews clean up.

There is no word what caused the leak or when the road will reopen.

CDE Career Institute in Tannersville is on a delay due to the gas leak. Officials with the school say classes begin at 11 a.m.

