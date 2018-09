Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire at a strip mining pit in Luzerne County is a case of arson.

Officials say someone set fire to a pile of debris in a 200-foot deep hole near Hazleton.

Heavy equipment had to be brought in and it took crews more than seven hours to douse the flames.

No arrests have been made yet in the arson in Luzerne County.